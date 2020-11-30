Weather Authority Alert: Below freezing feels-like temps Sunday overnight

A cold front moved through the Borderland area Sunday, causing strong winds and a chilly night.

The winds and the cold air will create feels like temperatures below freezing overnight into Monday morning.

This means you definitely want to make sure to bring in your pets, cover up your plants and keep an extra blanket handy Sunday night as temperatures will feel much colder than what reads on the thermometer.

These winds will stick around through much of Monday morning, before backing off Monday afternoon.

Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 50s Monday, before slowly warming to the low 60s Tuesday. Expect breezy conditions Tuesday afternoon, as well.

There is a strong cold front expected to arrive Thursday, producing strong winds and dropping temperatures to the upper 40s.

