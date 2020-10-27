Weather Authority Alert: A Winter storm brings, snow, sleet and rain into the Borderland

El Paso, TX (KTSM)— A Polar winter system from the north has arrived in the Borderland providing the region with snow and rain.

The long awaited system will continue to provide the area with mixed precipitation throughout the day. This will allow for possible snow build up until Wednesday morning.

Due to below-freezing temperatures and plenty of precipitation the Borderland is experiencing black ice on roads like Transmountain.

Temperature will remain 30+ degrees below average with highs across the region reaching the 20s and mid to lower 30s.

Windy conditions will create a wind chill making the feel like temperature stay below freezing throughout the day.

The Borderland will remain under a Winter Storm Advisory until Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will slowly rise into the week with temperatures reaching the 50s by Wednesday and the 70s by Halloween Saturday.

Clear conditions should return on Thursday.