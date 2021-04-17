Weather Authority Alert: A Winter-Like Day Sunday with Rain and 50s; We Climb to 95 in Your 9-Day Forecast

SATURDAY NIGHT: The skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with gusty winds, especially on the west side. East winds will range from 10-30 mph, and the low will drop to 42. Expect a few scattered overnight showers as well.

FORECAST: A Weather Authority Alert is posted for Sunday with almost winter-like weather. East winds will gust to near 35 mph and will feel very chilly, especially in the morning. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered rain showers. Sunday’s high: 59. On Monday, look for partly to mostly cloudy skies with more scattered showers. Afternoon clearing will pop the high up to 70. Tuesday will be sunny and 80 with light winds. Wednesday will be sunny and 82. The winds will pick up on a partly cloudy Thursday and drive the high up to 85. A mild cold front blows in on Friday with partly cloudy skies, cooler gusts, and a high of 76. Saturday will be mostly sunny and 83.