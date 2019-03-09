Weather Authority Alert: A Wind Advisory and Red Flag Warning to go into effect today

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - A Weather Authority Alert has been issued as we will see strong today and high winds tomorrow as our next storm system arrives from the west.

A Wind Advisory will go into effect today at 11 a.m. today until 5 a.m. tomorrow.

Strong winds are in the forecast today as they will come from the WSW at 25-35+ mph, and gusts 45+ mph.

Gusts will pick up at 7 a.m. but we will see peak gusts at 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. During this time we will see winds at 41-45 mph.

A Red Flag Warning will also go into effect today from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. This means that we will see low humidity within our area, windy and dry conditions, and warm temperatures.

A Red Flag Warning goes into effect when fires are more likely to spread and develop and outdoor burning is highly discouraged.

We will also see patchy blowing dust along with these winds, meaning low visibility will be an issue especially along 1-10 between El Paso and Las Cruces. We will start to see blowing dust around 11 a.m. today.

If you get caught in a dust storm while click here for tips on what to do.

On Friday, winds will remain in the forecast and become even stronger as a High Wind Watch will go into effect. This would be the first High Wind Watch this month.

Winds are expected to come from the southwest at 25-35 mph and gusts over 50 mph.

Along with this wind marker, we will also see a 20 percent chance of showers in our forecast, but there will not be a lot of humid air associated with this system so showers will not be very wide spread.

We will also see a Pacific cold front come into our area on Friday, meaning we will see a 10-degree drop in our temperatures on Saturday.

Our next storm system will come in on Monday and Tuesday. This system will have more humid air and strong winds associated with it.

Stay with your local Weather Authority Team for updates throughout the day on these conditions.

A KTSM 9 News Weather Authority Alert is issued whenever a severe weather event is expected which could disrupt and impact Borderland residents. Details on how to take action, timing of the weather event and the areas affected will be provided every time an alert is issued.