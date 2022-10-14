We are in for some very big changes this weekend. I am especially concerned about Sunday with the threat of heavy rainfall and potentially strong storms. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: For Football Friday Night, expect mostly cloudy skies with a few drops here and there. The SW winds will range from 5-10 mph, and the low will be 66.

FORECAST: KTSM has issued a Weather Authority Alert in anticipation of potentially strong t-showers, heavy rain, and a major drop in temperatures this weekend. Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy. The high will climb to 86. The south winds will range from 5-20 mph. Expect widely scattered showers and t-showers by late afternoon. On Sunday, a powerful low-pressure system moves over the Borderland. This will combine with a general cold front to produce potentially strong t-showers that will bring the threat of heavy rainfall. Sunday’s high: 73. Monday will be even cooler with a high of 66. Expect mostly cloudy skies that will clear away that night leaving us in the 40s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and 70. Wednesday will be sunny and 74. Friday will be sunny, warm, and breezy with a high of 81. The winds become gusty at times for the weekend.