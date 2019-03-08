Weather Authority Alert: A High Wind Warning to go into effect today

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - A Weather Authority Alert will remain in place as high winds will be in the forecast across the borderland.

A High Wind Warning will be in effect in for today. We will see this warning go into effect from 1 p.m. until midnight.

Winds will come from the southwest at 35-35 mph and gust 50 mph throughout the day. Peak gusts will come between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. These winds could be strong enough to blow down trees and power lines.

As for tonight, winds will come from the West at 25-35+ mph and gusts 60 mph. especially on the East side of El Paso.

These conditions will mean thick blowing dust will be an issue throughout the day, especially in areas with loose dirt. Click here for tips on what to do if you get caught driving in a dust storm.

As our Pacific storm system comes into the area we will see very limited humid air associated with it, meaning we will see a 20% chance of isolated showers.

This system will also bring in cold air that will drop temperatures down 6°-10° on Saturday.

We will stay breezy throughout the weekend but will clear out.

Our next storm system will come in on Sunday night into Monday, meaning we will see winds and rain chances return.

Monday will be windy as we see a 50% chance of showers. Tuesday will see stronger winds and keep 40% chance of showers in the forecast.

Another cold front will come in with this system, meaning we will see temperatures drop into the 50s on Tuesday and are not looking to warm back up into the 60s until next Friday.

Stay with your local Weather Authority Team for updates throughout the day on these conditions.

A KTSM 9 News Weather Authority Alert is issued whenever a severe weather event is expected which could disrupt and impact Borderland residents. Details on how to take action, timing of the weather event and the areas affected will be provided every time an alert is issued.