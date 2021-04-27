Weather Authority Alert: Cold front to keep winds gusty with showers that may help firefighters: Your 9-Day Forecast

TUESDAY NIGHT: Weather Authority Alert: A cold front pushes through the Borderland overnight tonight. West winds will gust to near 30 mph with stronger gusts to 40 mph in the mountains. This could complicate firefighting efforts in New Mexico. In El Paso, expect a few light showers with a better chance of rain in the mountains. The low will be 51.



FORECAST: Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy and cooler with a few showers and gusty winds. With a high of only 67, the west-SW winds will range from 10-30 mph with stronger gusts on the east slopes. In the Sacramento Mountains of New Mexico, peak gusts will approach 40 mph. The mountains have a better chance of rain than El Paso. On Thursday, the winds get lighter but shift direction, coming in from the east, and gusting to 25 mph. Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy in the morning with a high of 70. The sunshine comes out on Friday as the high goes up to 81. High pressure builds up for the weekend with highs of 93 on a breezy, sunny Saturday and 95 on a hot, gusty, dusty Sunday. Monday will be sunny, windy, and 88.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.