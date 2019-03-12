Weather Authority Alert: 2019's first thunderstorms expected this week Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Weather Watcher Eddie Corral caught this beautiful El Paso sunset March 10th, 2019. [ + - ] Video

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - KTSM 9 News has issued a Weather Authority Alert as we are anticipating our first thunderstorms of 2019 this week.

There is a strong storm system moving in from the west, which is carrying quite a bit of moisture.

In fact, we are seeing decent amounts of moisture on Monday, which means we could see some isolated to scattered storms during the evening.

Enough moisture will remain in our area through Wednesday, giving us a chance for storms each day.

Some of these storms will be strong enough to produce hail in the evening hours Monday and Tuesday, with the best chances for the development of storms in El Paso, Las Cruces and the cities east of that.

We could see up to half an inch of rain from these storms through Wednesday in El Paso.

But storms aren't the only threat to us this week.

As the storm system with an associated cold front moves in on Tuesday into Wednesday, strong winds will be a huge issue.

We expect to see winds up to 35mph on Tuesday, with some areas seeing stronger winds near the thunderstorms, and up to 40 mph on Wednesday.

These winds are capable of producing property damage on Wednesday if this system holds together.

This would be our third-highest wind event this year. The first two happened on Feb. 22 and March 8.

Make sure to carry an umbrella with you at all times these next three days, tie down any outdoor decorations, trash and recycling bins, and keep an eye on the sky.

If you are outdoors and you see lightning or hear thunder, make your way inside, as lightning can strike 10 miles from the storm and can be deadly.

Stay with KTSM 9 News for the latest weather updates.