Weather Authority Alert: How the rain will impact Thanksgiving Day, parade

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A strong low-pressure system off the coast of California is pumping in warm, moist air that is helping produce moderate, steady rain across much of the El Paso area this Wednesday afternoon.

With the amount of energy we have in the atmosphere this afternoon, the amount of moisture, and the lift, don’t be surprised if we have an isolated thunderstorm.

These thunderstorms are not expected to be severe, however, so do not expect any hail or strong winds, but do expect possible thunder and lightning.

The timing of this system is expected to push out by tomorrow, which means the threat of rain Thanksgiving morning is low.

Courtesy Daniel Mendoza

We still expect to see steady showers Thursday morning through 8 a.m., but the chances for steady rain throughout the Thanksgiving Parade will slowly decrease.

Do expect, though, plenty of puddles Thursday morning and a light drizzle. Make sure to wear rain gear, boots and warm layers.

Rain is expected throughout Thursday before it tapers off at night from this particular system.

The next storm system arrives on Friday morning, which is expected to bring more rain and strong winds.

Clear weather will return Saturday through much of next week.