Weather Authority Alert: Heat Advisory to take effect Thursday

El Paso will see a heat advisory take effect Thursday at noon and lift Friday at 6am.

During this time, afternoon highs are expected to top out between 105°-110°, with overnight lows staying above 75°.

This kind of heat can cause heat related illnesses, so make sure to stay hydrated and cool during the day.

Thankfully, this heat won’t last too long, as a cold front is expected to arrive Friday afternoon, “cooling” us to the upper 90s Saturday.

Storm chances are expected to increase Friday through Saturday, before we slowly dry out Sunday through Tuesday.

Highs will then heat up to triple digit heat once again Tuesday of next week.

