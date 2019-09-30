Weather Authority Alert: Flash Flood Watch in effect for El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Flash flood watch takes effect in El Paso starting at noon Monday and will last through noon Tuesday.

This flash flood watch encompasses all of El Paso, Hudspeth, Culberson and Dona Ana counties.

This means we are anticipating anywhere from one to two inches of rain in parts of the region, with El Paso seeing a little more than an inch by the time the system is done and over with.

Tropical moisture is already flowing into our area, increasing our rain chances for El Paso. On top of this, our atmosphere continues to be rather unstable, which will result in increased chances for widespread storms.

Because of the amount of moisture we have in the atmosphere, heavy rainfall will be our number one threat, which could lead to isolated flash flooding.

The timing of it all will be from around 2 p.m. Monday through the overnight hours into Tuesday.

This is not to say, that we will see rain at exactly 2 p.m., but rather this is the window we have in which we see the most moisture and the most energy in our atmosphere to get some storms going.

Always remember the rule, Turn Around, Don’t Drown. If you see a flooded roadway, don’t chance it and just find an alternate route.

A flash flood watch means we have all the right ingredients to see flash flooding take place, so we must remain weather aware throughout the entire day.

