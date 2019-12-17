Weather Authority Alert: El Paso falls to a hard freeze Tuesday night

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A strong cold front pushed through the Borderland area, bringing a winter feel on Monday.

This cold air will allow for many cities to fall below freezing Monday night into Tuesday morning, including El Paso.

The Sun City, however, won’t see a hard freeze until Tuesday night, into Wednesday morning, when we expect to hit 24 degrees.

A hard freeze is when overnight temperatures fall at or below 28 degrees for several hours, potentially killing sensitive vegetation and plants. This can also hard your outdoor pets and freeze over your pipes.

During these cold times, make sure your pets are kept indoors and warm from the bitter cold. Remember, if it’s cold for you, it’s cold for them.

As for your pipes, now is a good time to start preparing for the coming cold snap.

Experts suggest you follow these next few steps to ensure you don’t wake up to frozen or burst pipes.

Keep your garage doors closed, especially if there are water supply lines in the garage.

Open the kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to allow warm air to circulate around the plumbing, especially if your sinks are on an exterior wall.

Let the cold water drip from a faucet. Running water through the pipe helps prevent pipes from freezing.

If you plan to be away during cold weather, leave the heat on in your home and set the temperature no lower than 55 degrees.

