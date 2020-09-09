Weather Authority Alert: Cooler temperatures and rain chances continue to take over the Borderland Wednesday

El Paso, TX (KTSM)– The Borderland is still under a weather authority alert as temperature highs are expected to stay nearly 20° below average. Along with the cooldown, moisture will deepen into the region allowing for much-needed chances of rain.

Temperatures will remain in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s for the majority of the morning before warming up into the afternoon.

Thunderstorms and rain chances will stay steady throughout most of the day at 40%.

The chances of rain throughout the day may provide localized flooding.

Temperature highs will warm up to highs in the lower 70’s.

Breezy to windy conditions will last throughout the afternoon with speeds ranging from 10-20 mph and gusts at 20-35 mph.

The cool down will keep temperatures in the 70’s until Thursday before warming up into the weekend with highs nearing normal.

Rain chances will stay in our forecast for the next 7 days.