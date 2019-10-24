Weather Authority Alert: Borderland to see its first freeze

Possible first freeze of the season arrives weeks before average first freeze.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A cold front is slowly moving through the region, producing gusty conditions Thursday afternoon, mainly in West El Paso.

The cold air will begin to slowly filter in, and once it settles overnight lows will take a plunge.

In Las Cruces, overnight lows are expected to dip into the upper 20s, marking the Mesilla Valley’s first freeze of the season.

El Paso will come close with an overnight low in the mid to low 30s.

On average, the Sun City hits its first freeze Nov. 13, but we could see it arriving a few weeks early.

Overnight lows will slowly heat up through the weekend but will remain cold.

Our next series of cold begin pushing in next week.

Make sure to keep your pets warm and indoors if possible. If there are delicate plants, now would be a good time to bring them indoors, check on your pipes.

