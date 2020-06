Storms hit the Borderland area late Friday night, producing strong gusts, heavy rain and plenty of lightning.

Storms are expected to slowly subside overnight into Saturday, as leftover moisture lingers through the weekend. In other words, get ready for a hot and humid weekend!

Highs will be seasonal, hovering around 95° through at least Tuesday.

A high pressure system will take over and heat us up to triple digit heat Wednesday through the weekend of next week.