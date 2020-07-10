Exclusive 9 day forecast: Near record highs through the weekend

El Paso hit 109° Thursday evening , putting us one degree shy from the record high set in 1979.

Near record highs will continue through the weekend.

This is thanks to a very strong high pressure system that is expected to continue to take hold of the Borderland region. Several cities across the area will experience high heat for the next several days.

The heat advisory is expected to continue through at least Tuesday of next week, which would make it the second time in recent history that El Paso sees such a prolonged heat advisory!

The last time we had such a long heat advisory was back in 1994.

Make sure to stay hydrated and cool as extreme heat continues in the forecast and limit your time outdoors if possible.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.