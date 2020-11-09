Weather Alert: Windy and chilly conditions next week

El Paso experienced rain, strong winds, and dusty conditions Sunday afternoon as a cold front began to push through the region.

Windy conditions will prevail Monday as cool air continues to filter in, which is what will drop our afternoon highs to the mid 60s.

It’s not until Tuesday that temperatures drop to the low 60s and winds calm. We expect beautiful, cool weather Tuesday through Thursday of this coming work week.

There is a cold front expected to arrive Friday, which could produce breezy conditions and a slight cool down Saturday.

