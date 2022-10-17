Nothing sums up our “24 hours of winter” like this beautiful photo from Weather Watcher Daniel Esparza (pic below). Such beautiful stratocumulus clouds!! Well, some people love cloudy days, but I personally love the sunshine. The sun makes a return appearance tomorrow. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: We are in for a chilly night with a low of 46. The skies will be mostly cloudy to partly cloudy by the early morning hours of Tuesday. The NE winds will slowly die down to a chilly breeze at 5-15 mph.

FORECAST: Tuesday will be partly cloudy in the morning to mostly sunny by the afternoon. With a high of 69, the SE winds will range from 5-15 mph and will feel warmer. Wednesday will be sunny and 74. Thursday will be mostly sunny and 78. Friday will be sunny, warm, and breezy with a high of 81. The winds become gusty at times for the weekend. Saturday will be partly cloudy, windy, and 82. Sunday will be mostly sunny to start but turn mostly cloudy by the evening as a low-pressure system approaches. Expect gusty winds by late day with a high of 80. We could see a few overnight showers from Sunday night into Monday morning. Monday’s high: 75. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and cooler with a high of 72. Wednesday will be sunny and 76.