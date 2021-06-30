Water Tip Wednesday: Turn around, don’t drown, and be cautious of flash floods

A few inches of rain can stall a car, and rapidly rising flood water can sweep it away

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — There is no doubt that there is a monsoon in the Borderland.

The last few days of rain have been a relief from the summer heat, but we’ve also seen the potential dangers of flash flooding.

Denise Parra with El Paso Water has made improvements to its stormwater system, but a quick, heavy storm can result in flash flooding.

The most important tip that Parra gives is to turn around, don’t drown.

Don’t walk through a flooded area.

Just six inches can knock you down.

Don’t drive on a flooded street.

Rising water can reach above your car door in less than a minute, and fill a channel, ditch or pond in seconds. If drivers encounter flooding or rising water, choose a different route, or turn around and wait until conditions improve.

El Paso Water adds to keep an eye on your kids, talk to them about the dangers of playing in ditches and canals, and know where they are when a storm is approaching.

