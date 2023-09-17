By now, you all know how much I love the football. Well, my friends, it’s Sunday night! Time for the football. As always, your news team has made a prediction about tonight’s game. Andy, Colin, and Sam have all predicted the Miami Dolphins to win. I have selected the Patriots. All of those guys do (or have done) sports for a living, so we’ll see if their extensive knowledge is a match for my nearly supernatural ability to predict the football. We’ll see. Your forecast is below…

TONIGHT: The skies will be partly cloudy with scattered area showers and t-showers. The SE winds will range from 5-15 mph. The low will drop to 69.

FORECAST: Monday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high of 93. The winds shift direction, coming in from the SW at 5-15 mph. This will dry the Borderland out a bit, and we will only have a slight chance of a few pinpoint area showers… nothing major. Tuesday will be sunny with warm winds and a high of 95. Wednesday will be sunny and windy at times with a high of 95. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a few pinpoint showers and a high of 97. Friday will be partly cloudy and 96. Saturday will be mostly sunny and 94.