Warming Trend Monday; 70s by Wednesday; Warm, Gusty Winds & Near Record Temps. for Christmas — Your 9-Day Forecast

Oh, boy, it’s the week of Christmas. Jingle bells? Snowfall? Roasting chestnuts? No, not this year. Possible record highs, wind advisories, and securing the giant lawn decorations. Here’s your forecast…

SUNDAY NIGHT: The skies will be clear tonight, and the winds will be calm to 5 mph. This will mean a very cold night with a low of 30 at the airport, 26 in the valley.

FORECAST: Monday will be sunny and will begin a warming trend for the week ahead. With a high of 63, the west winds will range from 5-15 mph. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and 69. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with warm winds and a high of 71. Thursday will be partly cloudy and windy at times with a high of 74. Christmas Eve will be partly cloudy and moderately windy with a high of 73. On Christmas Day, the winds will be moderately gusty in the afternoon driving the high up to a near record 71. The record on Christmas day is 75 set in 1933. Saturday will be partly cloudy. Sunday will be mostly sunny and 72. Expect gusty winds on Sunday in advance of a cold front. On Monday, expect a cold front to drop the high to 64.