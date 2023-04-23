Wow! You could really feel the cold front Sunday morning, and the winds on the west side were much stronger through the day. It did make for excellent kite-flying weather. Carmen Stearns sent in this picture of a kite flown on the west side. I find the shark kite somewhat terrifying, but hey… fun!! (Zero children were seen running from it, by the way.) Below is your forecast…

TONIGHT: The skies will be partly cloudy. The SE winds will range from 5-15 mph with slightly stronger gusts on the west slopes. The low will be 51.

FORECAST: Monday will be sunny and warmer with moderate winds. Winds shift back to the SW and will gust to over 35 mph. Monday’s high: 84. Tuesday will be sunny and windy with a high of 86. The winds will gust to over 45 mph, stirring up a dusty haze in the afternoon. A cold front comes in on Wednesday with a high of 79. The NW winds will gust to near 35 mph. Thursday will only be breezy with a high of 83. On Friday, the warm, gusty winds warm us up to 88. On Saturday, a cold front will cause stronger gusts on the west side. Saturday’s high: 78. Sunday will be sunny and 86. Monday will be mostly sunny and 88.