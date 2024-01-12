After yesterday’s 67 mph peak gust, the light rain showers, and the blowing dust, most cars are coated with mud balls today, a unique El Paso phenomenon. I say, why not have some fun with those mud balls? I wrote Estela a special message: “Estela’s Neato” Your much better, much warmer forecast is below. Yes, I’ll be washing my car this weekend… just like everyone else.

TONIGHT: The skies will be clear, and the chilly NW-west winds will slowly die down in the night. The winds will slowly shift SW at 5-10 mph. The low will drop to 30 at the airport, 27 in the valley.

FORECAST: Saturday will be a beautiful, sunny day with warmer winds. The SW winds will range from 10-25 mph with slightly stronger gusts on the east slopes of the mountains. Saturday’s high will be 61. Sunday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with moderately gusty winds and a high of 66. Gusts could approach 40 mph by late Sunday with no dust. Monday will be mostly sunny and 61 with warm, moderate winds. Tuesday will be mostly sunny, cooler, and a bit windy on the west slopes with a high of 52. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and 59. Thursday will bring sunny skies and warm, moderate winds with a high of 67.