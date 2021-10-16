Warmer Sunday, Not As Windy; Gusty Winds Return Monday; T-Showers Friday — Your 9-Day Forecast

Only 15 days until Halloween, so it might be time to visit the corn mazes! Sunday will be a lovely day to do it. Is there anyplace better on earth than the Borderland in October? Here’s your forecast…

SATURDAY NIGHT: The skies will be mostly clear with just a few clouds. The east-SE winds will range from 5-15 mph, slightly stronger on the west slopes of the mountains. The low will be 50.

FORECAST: Sunday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high of 79. Again, we’ll experience a breezy afternoon with SE winds at 5-20 mph. On Monday, the winds shift direction and become a bit gusty, right out of the SW at 10-35 mph. These warm winds will drive the high up to 84. Tuesday will be sunny with cooler breezes and a high of 80. Wednesday will be nearly perfect with sunshine and a high of 82. Thursday will be partly cloudy and 83. On Friday, we warm up to 85 with partly cloudy skies and a chance of scattered showers and t-showers. Saturday will be partly cloudy and breezy with a high of 84.