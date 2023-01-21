Karla Draksler visited her home country of Croatia over the holidays, and the currency officially switched from the Kuna to the Euro. She said, not everyone is happy about the change. Croatians love their Kuna!! (Pictures below.) Speaking of “the only constant is change,” here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: The skies will be clear, and the chilly NW breezes will slowly die down. NW winds will range from 5-15 mph. The low will drop to 27 at the airport, 23 in the valley.

FORECAST: Sunday will start out clear and cold but warm up nicely in the afternoon. With a high of 60, enjoy lots of sunshine and a warmer SW wind at 5-15 mph. Monday will start out sunny but turn mostly cloudy through the day. A low-pressure system drops down into Arizona and approaches the Borderland Monday night. The high will hit 57 before chilly winds start to move in Monday night. In the late evening/overnight hours, we’ll have a slight chance to see a few snow flurries… nothing major. On Tuesday, the day will start with clouds and chilly winds, but the sunshine comes back out by midday with a high of 50. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and 57. Thursday will be cloudy and 51 with cooler winds. Friday will be mostly cloudy and 52 with a slight chance of a few raindrops that evening.