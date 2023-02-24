Ah, yes, the good news and the bad news of March. The good news is that temperatures will start to warm up, and we can pull weeds!! Yes!!! The other good news is that we can exfoliate our skin in a wind storm with blowing dust. Wait, most would consider that the bad news. Well, in your forecast, we get TWO exfoliating days this week. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: The skies will be partly cloudy overnight with light winds. The SW wind will range from 5-15 mph, and the low will be 43.

FORECAST: Saturday will be a beautiful day with partly cloudy skies and a high of 74. The south-SW winds will range from 5-15 mph. On Sunday, A High Wind Watch is posted all day long for the entire Borderland. Sunday will start out partly cloudy with fairly light winds, but by afternoon, the SW-West winds will range from 15-55 mph with gusts approaching 70 mph. This will stir up a dusty haze. The skies will be partly to (at times) mostly cloudy, and the high will be 69. Monday will be sunny and cooler with a high of 59. The NW winds will gust to near 30 mph. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high of 67. Wednesday will be another one of “those days” with powerful, gusty winds and blowing dust. The winds will pop the high to 72. Thursday will be partly cloudy with chilly winds and a high of 50.