Warmer Saturday, Cold Front Sunday, Flurries Next Week

FRIDAY NIGHT:  The skies will be mostly clear overnight with just a few clouds.  The SW breezes will range from calm to 10 mph, and the low will drop to 37.  No fog.
FORECAST:  Saturday will be a sunny and warmer day with a high of 65.  The winds will pick up in the afternoon, out of the SW at 10-25 mph.  On Sunday, the skies turn cloudy with a slight chance of a few drops of rain as another cold front comes in.  The chilly winds shift NW and gust to 30 mph.  Sunday’s high will be 55*.  Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy and chilly with a high of 54.  The chilly NW winds will gust to near 30 mph.  On Tuesday, a much colder system moves in.  Expect cloudy skies and a wintry mix of rain and flurries at times, especially Tuesday night.  Tuesday’s high:  46*.  Wednesday will start out with a few clouds but turn perfectly sunny with a high of 50.  The winds will still feel chilly on Wednesday.  Thursday will be sunny, windy, and 64.  Friday will be sunny with a high of 69.

