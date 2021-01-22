Warmer Saturday, Cold Front Sunday, Flurries Next Week

THURSDAY NIGHT: Expect scattered rain showers here and there much of the evening. Overnight, the showers will taper off as the skies slowly start to clear. Patchy fog will be possible in the early morning hours. The low will be 40, and the west winds will range from 5-10 mph.FORECAST: Friday will start out with a chance of patchy fog. As the day goes on, the sunshine comes out and warms us up to 62. The SW winds will range from 5-15 mph. On Saturday, enjoy a sunny and warmer day with a high of 65. The winds will pick up in the afternoon, out of the SW at 10-30 mph. On Sunday, the skies turn cloudy with a slight chance of a few drops as another cold front comes in. Sunday's high will be 57* with cooler gusts from the NW at 10-30 mph. Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy and a little cooler with a high of 54. The cooler NW winds will gust to near 30 mph. On Tuesday, a much colder system moves in. Expect cloudy skies and a wintry mix of rain and flurries at times. Tuesday's high: 46*. Wednesday will turn perfectly sunny with a high of 54. Thursday will be sunny, windy, and 66.