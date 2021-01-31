Warmer Monday, Spring-Like 70s Tuesday & Wednesday: 9 Day Forecast

SUNDAY NIGHT:  The skies will be clear, and the winds will be a bit breezy to windy on the west slopes of the mountains.  The east winds will range from 5-15 mph.  The low will be 36.
FORECAST:  Monday will be mostly sunny with some high, thin clouds and a high of 66.  The SE winds will range from 5-20 mph.  On Tuesday, look for partly cloudy skies with a high of 70.  The winds shift SW at 5-20 mph.  On Wednesday, Spring-like winds pick up in the afternoon, gusting to near 40 mph.  This will elevate the high to 77!  On Thursday, the skies turn cloudy with scattered showers as a cold front comes in.  Thursday’s high:  63.  Thursday’s gusty winds will approach 40 mph.  Friday will be cloudy in the morning but sunny in the afternoon with a high of 58.  Saturday will be sunny and 62.  Sunday will be sunny and 65.

