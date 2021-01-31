SUNDAY NIGHT: The skies will be clear, and the winds will be a bit breezy to windy on the west slopes of the mountains. The east winds will range from 5-15 mph. The low will be 36.
FORECAST: Monday will be mostly sunny with some high, thin clouds and a high of 66. The SE winds will range from 5-20 mph. On Tuesday, look for partly cloudy skies with a high of 70. The winds shift SW at 5-20 mph. On Wednesday, Spring-like winds pick up in the afternoon, gusting to near 40 mph. This will elevate the high to 77! On Thursday, the skies turn cloudy with scattered showers as a cold front comes in. Thursday’s high: 63. Thursday’s gusty winds will approach 40 mph. Friday will be cloudy in the morning but sunny in the afternoon with a high of 58. Saturday will be sunny and 62. Sunday will be sunny and 65.
Warmer Monday, Spring-Like 70s Tuesday & Wednesday: 9 Day Forecast
