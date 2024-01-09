It was 22 this morning at the airport, 16 in Las Cruces!! Get ready for another cold night tonight with a low of 26 at the airport, 22 in the valley. Below, you can see Estela is ready for cold weather, sitting on top of her snowmobile. Actually, she visited Whistler, Canada, where the Olympics were held in 2010. We may see a few flurries BRIEFLY on Thursday evening, but we will NOT need a snowmobile. Your forecast is below…

TONIGHT: The skies will be clear, and the winds will slowly die down to a very light breeze from the NW at 5-10 mph. Prepare for another very cold night with a low of 26 at the airport, 22 in the valley.

FORECAST: Wednesday will start out clear and cold but turn much warmer in the afternoon with a high of 60. The SW winds will pick up and gust to near 30 mph under sunny skies. A High Wind Watch is posted starting at 11AM on Thursday. Though Thursday will start out clear and mild, it will end up with powerful winds as a low-pressure system comes through. The west-NW winds will gust to near 60 mph with stronger gusts on the east slopes. Thursday evening, the skies will turn cloudy, and we’ll have a chance of brief, passing snow flurries (no accumulation). The clouds clear out, and the winds lighten up for Friday. Friday will be sunny and 48 with chilly breezes. Saturday will be sunny and 59. Sunday will be mostly sunny with gusty winds and a high of 65. Gusts could approach 50 mph.