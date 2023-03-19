Today was the last full day of Winter 2023! Good-bye, winter! Spring starts at 3:24 pm Monday. I don’t know about you, but I’ve already been gardening like crazy. Take a look at my flowering pear trees below. We planted them in 2003, and boom! Though the look beautiful, they do not smell so good. They actually smell a little like tuna. Yes, it’s true. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT:  The skies will be mostly cloudy overnight, and we will be warmer with a low of 42.  The SE winds will range from 5-20 mph.

FORECAST:  Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy, and I cannot rule out a couple drops of rain here and there… nothing major.  The winds will become moderately gusty in the afternoon, out of the SW at 10-40 mph.  This will warm us up to 69.  Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy and windy with a high of 71.  Again, expect warm, moderately gusty winds on Tuesday.  On Wednesday, the winds will get a bit stronger, gusting to near 45 mph.  The skies will be mostly sunny, and the high will be 75.  Another cold front hits on Thursday.  We’ll have a chance of passing showers with chilly gusts.  Thursday’s high: 60.  Friday will be sunny, breezy, and 65. Saturday will be sunny with gusty winds and a dusty haze in the afternoon.  Saturday’s high: 71.  Cooler winds blow in on Sunday.