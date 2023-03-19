Today was the last full day of Winter 2023! Good-bye, winter! Spring starts at 3:24 pm Monday. I don’t know about you, but I’ve already been gardening like crazy. Take a look at my flowering pear trees below. We planted them in 2003, and boom! Though the look beautiful, they do not smell so good. They actually smell a little like tuna. Yes, it’s true. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: The skies will be mostly cloudy overnight, and we will be warmer with a low of 42. The SE winds will range from 5-20 mph.

FORECAST: Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy, and I cannot rule out a couple drops of rain here and there… nothing major. The winds will become moderately gusty in the afternoon, out of the SW at 10-40 mph. This will warm us up to 69. Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy and windy with a high of 71. Again, expect warm, moderately gusty winds on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the winds will get a bit stronger, gusting to near 45 mph. The skies will be mostly sunny, and the high will be 75. Another cold front hits on Thursday. We’ll have a chance of passing showers with chilly gusts. Thursday’s high: 60. Friday will be sunny, breezy, and 65. Saturday will be sunny with gusty winds and a dusty haze in the afternoon. Saturday’s high: 71. Cooler winds blow in on Sunday.