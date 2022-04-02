Do the flowers and blooming plants in your yard smell as delicious as mine? I hope so. The warm weather has activated all the “life,” which is great if you do not have allergies. Our official high today was 84, which is 7-degrees above normal. We will be just as warm if not a little warmer Sunday before a “cool front” on Monday puts us back closer to normal. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: The skies will be clear, and the winds will be breezy on the east slopes. The SW winds will range from 5-10 mph, and the low will drop to 52.

FORECAST: Sunday will be mostly sunny with warm, moderate winds in the afternoon. The SW winds will range from 10-25 mph, popping the high up to 85. On Monday, a mild “cool” front blows in dropping the high to 78. Expect just a few clouds and moderate winds from the NW. Tuesday will be a very windy day with west-NW winds gusting to near 50 mph. Tuesday’s high: 84. Though the skies will be mostly sunny, the winds will be strong enough to stir up a dusty haze. Wednesday will be sunny and 83 with lighter winds. Thursday will bring us a cold front with cooler winds and a high of 73. Friday will be perfect with sunshine and 77. We could see some isolated t-showers on Sunday.