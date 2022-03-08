The last couple weeks of winter are always a rollercoaster of temperatures. Spring does not officially begin until March 20 at 9:33 AM. In the meantime, we are in for some real ups and downs. The winds will be warm for a couple days but turn very chilly on Friday. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: The winds from the cold front will die down to a chilly breeze. The NW winds will range from 5-10 mph, and the low will drop to 29 at the airport, 26 in the valley.



FORECAST: Wednesday will be sunny and warmer with moderate winds. The west-SW winds will pick up and gust to near 40 mph. This will pop the high up to 67. On Thursday, expect more warm, moderate winds that will raise the high to 70. A significant cold front blows in on Friday, reminding us that we are still in winter. With a high of only 49, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. We have a slight chance of a few passing drops as well, nothing major. The north winds will range from 10-35 mph. The weather gets much better for the weekend. With light winds, Saturday will be sunny and 62. Sunday will be sunny, breezy, and 77. Tuesday will be sunny with a high of 80! A “cool” front stirs up the winds on Wednesday with a high of 73.