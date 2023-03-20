Spring officially began at 3:24 pm today, and WOW, I’ve never seen such a big difference between the last day of winter (Sunday: high 57) and today with a high of 74! Speaking of Spring, we went to see my parents in Peoria, AZ and took in a Spring Training game with the Seattle Mariners vs. the Kansas City Royals (pic below). Even Arizona has had a long, chilly winter for their standards. Even though the windy season has begun, it feels good to warm up. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT:  The skies will be mostly cloudy overnight, and we will be warmer with a low of 42.  The SE winds will range from 5-20 mph.

FORECAST:  Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy and windy with a high of 75.  The moderately gusty winds from the SW will peak at 40 mph (no dust).  On Wednesday, the winds will get a bit stronger, gusting to near 45 mph.  The skies will be mostly sunny, and the high will be 78.  Another cold front hits on Thursday.  We’ll have a chance of passing showers with chilly gusts.  Thursday’s high: 62.  Winds on Thursday will approach 50 mph.  Friday will be sunny with cool winds and a high of 65. Saturday will be partly cloudy with warm winds in the afternoon.  Saturday’s high: 70.  The gusty winds return on Sunday under mostly sunny skies.  Sunday’s high: 75.  Monday will be partly cloudy and 73.