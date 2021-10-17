Warm, Gusty Winds on Monday… Any Dust? Cooler Tuesday; Near 90 by Next Monday — Your 9-Day Forecast

Today was the perfect Sunday to go on a hike with the family. The picture above of Dripping Springs near Las Cruces was captured by Penny Duncklee. Tomorrow may not be the ideal day to hike because of the gusty winds. Here’s your forecast…

SUNDAY NIGHT: The skies will be mostly clear with just a few clouds. The SE winds will range from 5-10 mph, a little breezy on the west slopes of the mountains. The low will be 58.

FORECAST: Monday will bring a return of the warm, gusty winds, which will drive the high up to 85! The SW winds will range from 10-35 mph; however, the winds will not be strong enough to produce blowing dust. The skies will be mostly sunny. Tuesday will be sunny with cooler winds and a high of 80. West winds will gust to near 25 mph. Wednesday will be nearly perfect with sunshine and a high of 82 and nearly calm winds. Thursday will be mostly sunny and 83. On Friday, we warm up to 85 with partly cloudy skies and a slight chance of an isolated area t-storm. Humidity levels will increase for that one day. Saturday will be sunny and breezy with a high of 86. Sunday will also be sunny, breezy, and 86. Very warm winds pop the high up to 88 on Monday.