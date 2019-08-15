VIDEO: Rain, wind, ravage Walmart memorial site

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — As El Pasoans began frantically filing out of Southwest University Park at the conclusion of Mariachi Alegre’s rendition of Amor Eterno Wednesday night, the skies opened up and began raining down, seemingly expressing the sorrow of our collective community.

Farther east, citizens who had been holding vigil at the Walmart Memorial site began scrambling to break down tents before strong winds blew through the area, damaging fencing, signs, and items left in the last 11 days by those who came to pay their respects to victims of the mass shooting.

Video Courtesy: Clarizza Inocentes

Back at Southwest University Park, members of the HB Pro Sound stage crew worked frantically to break down the stage, lighting and audio equipment as wind and rain battered the ballpark.

Video Courtesy: Jay Arriaga with HB Pro Sound

The Zaragoza Rotary Club has already committed to maintaining the memorial site by picking up wilting flowers. Those flowers will be taken to the El Paso Zoo where they will be turned into compost that will be used throughout the city.

“I’m grateful to the Zaragoza Rotary Club who volunteered to maintain the Cielo Vista Walmart memorial site and to the El Paso Zoo for their support to recycle the wilted flowers into compost. This site is important to El Paso and we must strive to keep it clean & respectable in honor of the victims & all those impacted by this tragedy,” said City Representative Henry Rivera, District 7.

The Rotary Club will visit the site once a week starting Friday, August 16 beginning at 7 a.m.

“Our club is taking aim at green initiatives in part of our core goals. By maintaining the memorial, we are able to aid the community during these difficult times while also helping our environment,” says Omar Sepeda, Conservation/ Environment Initiatives Committee Chair of the Zaragoza Rotary Club of El Paso.