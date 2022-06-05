If you have a thermometer outside on the patio (pic below), you may not want to look at it this week. Yes, that little needle will not be our friend by pointing above the 100-degree mark all week. We have two days where we could hit 105! The normal high this time of year is only 96. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: The skies will be mostly clear with just a few passing clouds. The moderately gusty winds will slowly die down in the night. West winds will range from 10-30 mph, and the low will be 72.

FORECAST: Get ready for hot temperatures in the workweek ahead as a well-defined ridge of high-pressure builds up over northern Mexico. Monday will be sunny and 102. The SW winds will be only breezy at 10-20 mph. Tuesday will be sunny, breezy, and 103. High pressure will reach a maximum on Wednesday, raising the high to 105. On Thursday, expect a high of 103 with partly cloudy skies and scattered t-storms over the mountains of New Mexico. Friday will be partly cloudy and 103 with a chance of more mountain t-storms. High pressure begins to reassert itself starting Saturday as temperatures go up. Saturday will be partly cloudy with a high of 104. Expect a chance of isolated late day t-storms Saturday evening. Sunday will be mostly sunny and breezy with a high of 105. We’ll again have a slight chance of isolated evening t-storms. Monday will be partly cloudy and 102.