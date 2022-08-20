El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – A vehicle fell into a canal in the Lower Valley Saturday morning, prompting El Paso Fire crews to rescue one person.

The incident happened at North Loop and Mauer near Bel Air High School. El Paso Fire reported that one person was rescued, checked at the scene and then transported to the hospital with what were called minor injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

