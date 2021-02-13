Valentine’s Day Snow; Dangerous Lows Monday Morning: Your 9-Day Forecast

SATURDAY NIGHT:  The skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers overnight.  The SW winds will keep the night fairly mild with temperatures much of the night in the 40s.  The low will be 38.
FORECAST:  Weather Authority Alert:  Sunday will start out cloudy with temperatures in the upper 30s/low 40s.  The technical high will be 46* (at midnight), but around 5 AM, cold gusty winds will start to pick up.  At approximately 8 AM, the rain showers will mix over to moderate snow.  One to 3 inches will be possible in El Paso.  Officially, El Paso County is under a Winter Weather Advisory from 7 AM Sunday to 5 AM Monday.  Extremely cold temperatures will make Monday morning dangerous.  The low will be 12 Monday morning.  Monday will be partly cloudy with cold winds and a high of 40.  Tuesday will be partly cloudy with strong, gusty, cold winds and a high of 55.  Wednesday will start out with rain showers and turn very windy with another cold front.  Wednesday’s high:  44.  Thursday will be sunny and 50.  Friday will be sunny and 63.

