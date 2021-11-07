Two More Days in the 80s; Cold Front #1 Wednesday; Lows in the 30s Saturday A.M. — Your 9-Day Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Do you love the 80s? I’m not talking about Madonna and big hair. Yes, we get two more days with highs over 10-degrees above normal. Remember, normal this time of year is 71. A couple of cold fronts will “readjust” the highs later in the week. Here’s your forecast…

SUNDAY NIGHT:  The skies will be mainly clear with just a few passing clouds.  The SW breeze will range from 5-10 mph, and the low will be 50.
FORECAST:  Monday will be another nearly perfect day with mostly sunny skies, a few clouds, and a high of 81.  The SW winds will range from 5-15 mph.  Tuesday will be sunny and a bit breezy to windy in the afternoon, popping the high up to 83.  On Wednesday, the winds become moderately gusty and feel a little cooler with the approach of a cold front.  With a high of 75, the west-NW winds will gust to near 35 mph…  no dust.  Thursday will be cooler but sunny with chilly-feeling breezes, especially in the morning.  Thursday’s high:  73.  Friday will be sunny with a high of 72.  Saturday morning will start out quite chilly with a low of 38.  Saturday will be sunny and breezy, which will pop the high back up to 77.  The winds get stronger on a partly cloudy Sunday with a high of 79.  Gusty winds will drop the high to 69 on Monday with the passage of a cold front.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

11-06-21 9p Tony Gonzales, Veronica Escobar on Border Patrol Agents losing Jobs over mandate

11-06-21 9p Pfizer record sales

Ktsm 9pm topical 1106

EPCSO deputy crash

11-06-21 5p Court Blocks Vaccine Mandate

11-06-21 5p Abbott confirms border wall in texas

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link
Weather_Header