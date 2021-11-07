Two More Days in the 80s; Cold Front #1 Wednesday; Lows in the 30s Saturday A.M. — Your 9-Day Forecast

Do you love the 80s? I’m not talking about Madonna and big hair. Yes, we get two more days with highs over 10-degrees above normal. Remember, normal this time of year is 71. A couple of cold fronts will “readjust” the highs later in the week. Here’s your forecast…

SUNDAY NIGHT: The skies will be mainly clear with just a few passing clouds. The SW breeze will range from 5-10 mph, and the low will be 50.

FORECAST: Monday will be another nearly perfect day with mostly sunny skies, a few clouds, and a high of 81. The SW winds will range from 5-15 mph. Tuesday will be sunny and a bit breezy to windy in the afternoon, popping the high up to 83. On Wednesday, the winds become moderately gusty and feel a little cooler with the approach of a cold front. With a high of 75, the west-NW winds will gust to near 35 mph… no dust. Thursday will be cooler but sunny with chilly-feeling breezes, especially in the morning. Thursday’s high: 73. Friday will be sunny with a high of 72. Saturday morning will start out quite chilly with a low of 38. Saturday will be sunny and breezy, which will pop the high back up to 77. The winds get stronger on a partly cloudy Sunday with a high of 79. Gusty winds will drop the high to 69 on Monday with the passage of a cold front.