Oh, look at my delight (below) as I think about turning those clocks forward one hour when I go to bed tonight. We lose an hour of sleep, AND it gets dark earlier. HOWEVER! It’s really a good thing because it means Spring is right around the corner, and the days will be getting warmer and longer! Yes!! Spring officially begins Sunday, March 20 at 9:33 AM. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: The skies will be clear, and the winds will be light from the south at 5-10 mph. The low will be 30 at the airport, 27 in the valley.

FORECAST: Sunday will be sunny and warmer with a high of 71. The SW winds will pick up and gust to 20 mph. It will be a beautiful, breezy day. On Monday, a cold front blows in dropping the high to 66. The NW-west winds will range from 10-35 mph and will feel cool in the morning. The skies will be sunny with no dust. Tuesday will be nearly perfect with sunshine and light winds. Tuesday’s high: 74. Wednesday will be “one of those days” with gusty winds and a dusty haze. The SW winds will gust to near 50 mph, and the high will be a very warm 82. Cooler air blows in on Thursday with a few clouds and a high of 72. Friday will be partly cloudy and 69. Saturday will be mostly sunny and 75.