Turn Clocks Back Tonight; Cold Front Moves in Wednesday P.M. — Your 9-Day Forecast

Oh, boy, it’s that time of year… the end of daylight savings time, so we gain an extra hour tonight! Yes, the weather gets even better tomorrow. Pictured above is a lovely fall-color tree by Penny Duncklee. Here’s your forecast…

SATURDAY NIGHT: The skies will be clear. The winds will be light and variable at calm to 10 mph, and the low will drop to 49. Don’t forget to turn your clocks back one hour tonight because daylight savings comes to an end at 2 AM Sunday.

FORECAST: Sunday will be another outstanding day with a high of 83. The south-SW breezes will range from 5-15 mph. The skies will be partly cloudy with high, thin clouds. Monday will be partly cloudy with a high of 81 and very light winds. Tuesday will be sunny and a bit breezy in the afternoon, popping the high up to 83. On Wednesday, the winds become moderately gusty and feel a little cooler with the approach of a cold front. With a high of 79, the west-NW winds will gust to near 35 mph… no dust. Thursday will be the coolest day of the week with chilly-feeling winds, especially in the morning. Thursday’s high: 75. Friday will be sunny with a high of 80. Saturday will be sunny and 81.