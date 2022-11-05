After we blew the dust off the old clock hanging in the men’s dressing room, your news team went to work… investigating the back of the clock and trying to figure out how to turn it back one hour. Hopefully, you have an iPhone or Android that turns your clock back automatically. Don’t worry… it only took us a few hours!! Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: The partly cloudy skies will help keep us a bit warmer overnight tonight with a low of 43. The west winds at 10-25 mph will slowly diminish to a very light breeze.

FORECAST: Sunday will be a nearly perfect day with mostly sunny skies, light winds, and a high of 78. The winds will be SW at 5-10 mph. Monday will be mostly sunny and warmer with a high of 81. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with warm winds from the south and a high of 82. Wednesday will be gusty with SW winds at 15-50 mph. Expect a dusty haze by late afternoon with an approaching cold front. Wednesday’s high: 80. Thursday will be partly cloudy, windy, and noticeably cooler with a high of 68. The NW winds will be cooler and occasionally gusty. Friday is Veterans’ Day and will be mostly sunny and 70. Saturday will be mostly sunny and 72.