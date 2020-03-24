Tuesday Weather on the go: Windy week, near record highs tomorrow

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The borderland will be breezy today and tomorrow, ahead of the arrival of our next storm system.

This morning, we are waking up to morning lows in the lower 40s to the upper 50s.

Afternoon highs will warm up to the low-to-mid 70s across the area as cooler air from yesterday’s cold front will drop highs from the 80s we registered yesterday.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 76°, which is 4° above average.

Winds will be breezy as they come from the west at 10-20 mph and occasional gusts at 25 mph.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 73°, which is only 1° above average.

Winds will, also, be breezy as they come from the west at 5-15 mph and occasional gusts at 20 mph.

By tomorrow, high pressure will take over for a short period of time.

This will allow us to warm up into the mid 80s, which could not only flirt with record highs, but also be the warmest day we have seen so far this year!

Late Thursday and into Friday, our next strong Pacific storm system will arrive into the area.

This will be our next wind maker across the area and it is likely that we will see another Wind Advisory go into effect.

This system will have a cold front associated with it that will drop highs over 15° by Friday. This means forecast highs will return to the 70s Friday and then possibly the 60s by Saturday.

More seasonal conditions return by Sunday and we will flirt with the 80s once again early on next week.

Make sure to stay updated with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority Team on air and online.

Tune into KTSM 9 News Today from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. and KTSM 9 News at Noon for your full forecast.