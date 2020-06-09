Tuesday Weather on the go: Windy morning, afternoon temperature drop

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A strong cold front will contribute to morning winds as well as below average afternoon highs.

A strong cold front will continue to move from north to south this morning as it comes into the borderland.

This promoted a Wind Advisory to go into effect last night and will last until 6 a.m.

During this time winds will come from the northwest at 25-35 mph and gusts at 50 mph.

Winds will die down later this morning at 10-20 mph and gusts at 30 mph throughout the day.

This front will bring cooler air with it that will allow afternoon highs to drop to the 80s in most borderland areas.

In fact, more areas will run nearly 10° below average.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 88°, which is 7° below average.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 86°, which is 8° below average.

Enjoy it while it lasts, since temperatures will be quick to rebound by Wednesday.

Forecast highs for the rest of the week will be in the mid to upper 90s, barely shying away from triple digits.

The next change to our weather will come in by Thursday as Gulf moisture starts coming into the area.

This will increase our chance for rain and thunderstorms both Thursday and Friday.

Storm threats will be dry lightning and strong downburst winds, but rainfall totals look to end up being very sparse.

Looking ahead, a warming trend will kick off on Saturday that will last into early next week when forecast highs are expected to be back in triple digit ranges.

Make sure to stay updated with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority Team on air and online.

Tune into KTSM 9 News Today from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. and KTSM 9 News at Noon for your full forecast.