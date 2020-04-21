Tuesday Weather on the go: Winds return today, first possible day in the 90s soon

UPDATE: A Red Flag Warning will go into effect from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. across El Paso and Dona Ana Counties.

This means that we are highly discouraging any outdoor burning today.

Here are some examples of outdoor burning:

The use of outdoor fire pits or grills

The burning of weeds or trash

Properly dispose of cigarettes

Check your car for any fire hazards that could create sparks on the road

Blowing dust will, also, be an issue throughout the afternoon because of the strong winds.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Winds will return to the borderland this afternoon and tonight.

An upper low moving across Northern New Mexico will act as our next wind maker today.

Winds look to come from the southwest at 15-25 mph and gusts at 35-40 mph. Some areas, especially in western New Mexico, could see winds 20-30 mph.

Today’s winds should shy away from Wind Advisory Criteria.

Westerly winds will make for a warmer day across the area as well.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 86°, which is 6° above average.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 83°, which is 3° above average.

An associated cold front with this upper low will come in by tomorrow. This will cause a slight drop in afternoon highs, making for more seasonal highs.

Winds will stay breezy to windy tomorrow and Thursday.

By the end of the week, we could see our first 90° day of the year on Friday!

Not only would this keep us nearly 10° above average, but we could come close to record highs that day.

Late Friday into Saturday a backdoor cold front will come into the area. This will drop highs back to the mid to upper 80s.

Looking ahead, we could reach the 90s again as soon as Sunday.

It looks like we will, also, kick next week off in the 90s and will once again come close to record highs.

Make sure to prepare early and stay hydrated since the heat is right around the corner!

Make sure to stay updated with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority Team on air and online.

Tune into KTSM 9 News Today from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. and KTSM 9 News at Noon for your full forecast.