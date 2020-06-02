Tuesday Weather on the go: Warming trend kicks off today, multiple triple digit days ahead

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A strong heat wave will heat up the borderland quickly for the rest of the week.

Strong high pressure will act as a heater starting today and lasting for the rest of the week.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 97°, which is 4° above average.

Today’s record high is 106° and was set back in 2018, so today’s forecast high would be 9° shy of this.

Another round of light winds are expected as winds will come from the west at 5-10 mph.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 96°, which is 4° above average.

Today’s record high is 103° and was set back in 2014, so today’s forecast high would be 7° shy of this.

Winds will, also, be light as they come from the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Enjoy these double digit temperatures while they last, because that will change quickly.

Tomorrow will kick off the first of what could be a nearly week long span of triple digit days! Forecast highs will run from 100°-105°.

The hottest temperatures we see could be on Thursday and Friday afternoon with forecast highs nearing 105°.

Plan on spending little time outside during the afternoon hours, since this heat could induce heat related illnesses. Keep in mind, the hottest hours will be between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Forecast highs will not only run over 10° above average, but will flirt with record highs.

Plan on triple digit heat to last into the weekend and early next week as well.

Although the week looks to be mosty dry, we could see the chance for some light showers Wednesday through Friday.

If showers do occur, it is not likely that El Paso would see any storms form.

Make sure to stay updated with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority Team on air and online.

