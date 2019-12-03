Tuesday Weather on the go: Warmer and calm today, rain and winds coming

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Another calm and mostly dry day is expected today, but slight chances will come in tomorrow.

Today, the borderland will continue a warming trend that will put forecast highs in the lower to mid 60s.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 65°, which is 6° above average.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 64°, which is 4° above average.

Winds will be light as they come from the northwest at 5-10 mph.

By tomorrow, we will see changes start to come in, in the forms of winds and rain chances.

Although afternoon highs will remain above average and in the mid 60s, changes will come in tomorrow night.

Winds will pick up as they come in from the southwest at 15-20 mph and gusts at 20 mph.

A Pacific storm system will come into the borderland that will increase slight rain chances on Wednesday.

As of right now, it looks like our best rain chances will start around 6 p.m. and last until the early morning hours of Thursday.

It still looks that we will just see light rain chances, and storms will not be an issue for either of these days.

By Thursday, wind speeds are expected to pick up as they come from the west at 15-20 mph.

This is as a weak backdoor cold front moves into the area. This front is expected to drop highs by 2°-3°.

By the end of the week, conditions clear up and temperatures will remain in the low to mid 60s.

Our next strong cold front will come in Sunday into Monday. This front is expected to drop highs around 10° and put forecast highs back into the 50s.

Winds will pick up, once again, on these two days as well.

Highs looks to stay in the 50s for the first half of next week as well.

Make sure to stay updated with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority team throughout the week.