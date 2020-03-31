Tuesday Weather on the go: Spring-like weather this week, more windy days ahead

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The borderland will enjoy a calm and pleasant day ahead of more Spring-like weather.

This morning, the borderland is waking up to morning lows in the lower 30s to the lower 50s.

Afternoon highs will warm up nicely and most areas will end up being slightly above average.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 78°, which is 4° above average.

Winds will come from the southeast at 5-10 mph.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 76°, which is 2° above average.

Winds will, also, come from the southeast at 10-15 mph.

Calm conditions won’t be long-lived as our next wind maker will arrive tomorrow.

Wednesday and Thursday you can expect breezy to windy conditions at 20-25 mph and gusts at 30 mph. Winds look to stay below Wind Advisory levels on both days.

Temperatures will stay in the upper 80s during this time, keeping us above average.

Calm conditions will make a brief return on Friday, when highs look to be in the upper 70s.

Breezy conditions return on Saturday, ahead of more windy days on Sunday and Monday.

Sunday will be more seasonal as highs will dip to the mid 70s, but we will rebound back to the 80s by Monday.

As of right now, we will keep a slight rain chance in the forecast on Sunday. Showers would be light and storm chances would stay low.

Make sure to stay updated with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority Team on air and online.

