Tuesday Weather on the go: Slight rain chances, warmer temperatures coming

Lingering moisture in the area will keep slight rain chances in the forecast throughout the rest of the week.

We will continue to track rain and storm chances across the borderland today, as we see humid air remain in the area.

Today, it looks like the bulk of our rain and even storm chances will stay to the eastern portions of the borderland.

In El Paso, it looks like our best chance to see showers will be later this evening, around 5 p.m.

It doesn’t look like we will see any storm activity in El Paso today.

This is because we are seeing some more dry air come into the area throughout the day.

This means that we will see a slightly humid day with our relative humidity in the 20s and lower 30s.

Temperatures will warm back up today into the 90s and above average in El Paso.

Forecast highs across the borderland look to range from the upper 80s to the lower 90s.

We are expecting to keep slight rain chances in the forecast throughout the rest of the week, ahead of drying out by the weekend.

Temperatures look to stay above average and in the 90s throughout the rest of the week as well.

