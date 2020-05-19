Tuesday Weather on the go: Slight rain chances today, cold front in sight

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The borderland will see the arrival of some low-level moisture throughout the day, but will remain dry overall.

A Red Flag Warning will be in effect for the western portion of Southwest New Mexico from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. today.

Dry and breezy conditions will persist, so critical fire weather conditions are possible throughout the day.

Because of this, we are highly discouraging any outdoor burning today.

Here are some examples of outdoor burning:

The use of outdoor fire pits or grills

The burning of weeds or trash

Properly dispose of cigarettes

Check your car for any fire hazards that could create sparks on the road

Some low-level moisture will come into the borderland, keeping a slight chance for isolated showers in the forecast.

But, since moisture will be sparse most areas aren’t expecting to see a lot of activity.

This moisture will cool areas down from the highs that were registered yesterday, so we will shy away from triple digits. But this doesn’t mean much since we will still be well above average.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 96°, which is still 7° above average.

Today’s record high is 100° and was set back in 2004. So today’s forecast high would be 4° shy of this.

Winds will be breezy as they come from the southwest at 15-20 mph and gusts at 25 mph.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 95°, which is 7° above average.

Today’s record high is 99° which was set back in 1996. So today’s forecast high would be 4° shy of this.

Winds will, also, be breezy as they come from the west at 10-20 mph and gusts at 30 mph.

By tomorrow, a weak Pacific cold front will come into the area will will drop high to the lower 90s and become more seasonal.

In fact, highs look to stay in the lower 90s and seasonal for the rest of the workweek.

Keep in mind, breezy afternoon conditions are possible throughout the afternoon hours. But more mild and dry conditions are expected throughout the rest of the week as well.

By the weekend, forecast highs look to be seasonal once again.

Make sure to stay updated with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority Team on air and online.

Tune into KTSM 9 News Today from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. and KTSM 9 News at Noon for your full forecast.